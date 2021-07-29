Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,327. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

