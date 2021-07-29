Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.47. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

