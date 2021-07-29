Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.03 million and the lowest is $122.06 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,992. Q2 has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.