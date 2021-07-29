Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $366.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.80 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 247,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.