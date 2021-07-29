Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,217,430. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.