Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,217,430. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

