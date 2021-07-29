Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.90. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

