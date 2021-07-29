Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $29.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings of $29.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $32.94 and the lowest is $25.05. AutoZone reported earnings of $30.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $87.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $92.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $91.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,608.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,484.37. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,633.80.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

