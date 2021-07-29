Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.08.

BMY opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

