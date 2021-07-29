Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.
In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
