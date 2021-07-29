Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.