Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
BCOV stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
