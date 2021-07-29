Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BCOV stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.99 million, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

