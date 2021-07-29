Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

