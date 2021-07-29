Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$240.00 to C$265.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boyd Group Services traded as high as C$248.40 and last traded at C$247.73, with a volume of 1877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$243.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

