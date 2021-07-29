Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NYSE BYD opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

