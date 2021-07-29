Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.
NYSE BYD opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
