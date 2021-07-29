Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 2,462,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,525. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

