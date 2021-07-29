BOX Token (BOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.