Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $37.20 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Bouygues stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

