Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39 to $0.41 EPS.

BSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 167,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,983. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

