Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39 to $0.41 EPS.
BSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 167,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,983. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.