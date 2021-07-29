Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +14% or $2.978 billion to $3.031 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 236,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

