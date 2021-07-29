Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.
Shares of BOOT opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.97.
In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
