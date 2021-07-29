Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.