Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOIVF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

