BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:DHF opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

