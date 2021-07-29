BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.65.

Shares of DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

