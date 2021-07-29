BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Down 0.4%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.21). Approximately 1,308,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,922,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.09.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.