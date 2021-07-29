BMO Capital Markets Boosts Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $41.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.66 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.
About Powered Brands
Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.