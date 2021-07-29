BMO Capital Markets Boosts Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $41.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.66 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,683,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

