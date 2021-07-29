BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.49. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $142.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

