Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

