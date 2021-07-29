Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BKEP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.