Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

