Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,551. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.