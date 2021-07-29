BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,806. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.