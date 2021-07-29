BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BL traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,747. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

