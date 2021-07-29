Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY21 guidance at $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.160-2.240 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKI opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

