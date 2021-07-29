BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $589,185.38 and approximately $116.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

