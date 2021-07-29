BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $1,408.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,785,806 coins and its circulating supply is 4,574,352 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

