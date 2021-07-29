Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

