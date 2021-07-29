Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Capitalization Tops $12.27 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $1,461.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

