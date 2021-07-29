Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 42.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $444,800.73 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.38 or 0.99910362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00029446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00986497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00353075 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00390788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00068459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,111,494 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.