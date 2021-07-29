Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 657,274 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 242.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

