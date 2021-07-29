BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 4,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The firm has a market cap of $658.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

