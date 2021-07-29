BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $26.74 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $658.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.