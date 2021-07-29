BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in July

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BIOYF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

