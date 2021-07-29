BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.