BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $738,904.92 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $8,941.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. 116,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.