Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $334.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

