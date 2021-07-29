BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

