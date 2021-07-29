BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

