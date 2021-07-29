Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $365.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 354.01 ($4.63), with a volume of 31817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.50 ($4.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.57. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51.

In other Biffa news, insider Claire Miles bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

