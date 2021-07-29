Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price fell 4.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. 1,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,627 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

