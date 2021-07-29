Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $1.92 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,154,733 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

