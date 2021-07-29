Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 338,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.85. 16,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,151. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $248.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

